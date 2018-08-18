Unidentified body found floating in Upper Kotmale reservoir

An unidentified body has been found in the Upper Kotmale Reservoir by the Talawakele Police.

Talawakele Police has been informed by the officials at the reservoir when they had seen a body floating in the reservoir this evening (18).

The body is of a male who is over 60 years of age, suspects the police.

Meanwhile, a complaint had been made on the 13th August of a missing 70 year old male from Lindula area.

The body is kept at the Lindula Divisional Hospital and the persons who made the complaint of the missing 70 year old had been informed to identify the body.

Talawakele Police is conducting investigations on the matter.