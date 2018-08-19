Will consult Supreme Court on Presidential Candidacy  Mahinda

August 18, 2018   11:42 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that SLPP will be inquiring with the Supreme Court whether, under the 19th Constitutional Amendment, a person who had previously held the post of President twice, could run at a Presidential election again. 

He made this statement responding to media questions following an event held in Piliyandala, today (18).

This event was held to open the ‘Suwasetha Hela Osu Hala’ at Makandana, Piliyandala.

He also commented on the Criminal Investigation Department’s recording of statement from him on the abduction of the Journalist Keith Noyahr.

