President tweets is well wishes to new Pakistani Premier Imran Khan

President Maithripala Sirisena has congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan via a twitter post.

President has stated that he is confident of new Premier Khan’s ability to bring peace, prosperity and sustainability to Pakistan under his leadership.

The complete message of his wishes is as follows:

“Congratulations on your election to office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I am confident that your leadership will help steer Pakistan towards peace, prosperity and sustainability, as relations between our two countries grow further.”