President tweets is well wishes to new Pakistani Premier Imran Khan

President tweets is well wishes to new Pakistani Premier Imran Khan

August 19, 2018   09:38 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

President Maithripala Sirisena has congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan via a twitter post.

President has stated that he is confident of new Premier Khan’s ability to bring peace, prosperity and sustainability to Pakistan under his leadership.

The complete message of his wishes is as follows:

“Congratulations on your election to office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I am confident that your leadership will help steer Pakistan towards peace, prosperity and sustainability, as relations between our two countries grow further.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories