Eighteen arrested on a sudden mission at Chilaw

Eighteen arrested on a sudden mission at Chilaw

August 19, 2018   09:56 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Eighteen persons have been arrested by the Chilaw Police on a sudden operation conducted last night (18).

A person who had receive an open warrant from the court and 2 women who received day warrants were in the group who were arrested.

There had also been 5 persons who had driven vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The suspects will be produced at the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

This special operation has been carried out under the instructions of the SP Suranjith Kumarapeli of attached to Chilaw Police Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories