Eighteen arrested on a sudden mission at Chilaw

Eighteen persons have been arrested by the Chilaw Police on a sudden operation conducted last night (18).

A person who had receive an open warrant from the court and 2 women who received day warrants were in the group who were arrested.

There had also been 5 persons who had driven vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The suspects will be produced at the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

This special operation has been carried out under the instructions of the SP Suranjith Kumarapeli of attached to Chilaw Police Division.