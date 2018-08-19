Derana International Kite Festival commences today

-

The much anticipated Derana International Kite Festival 2018 organized by ‘Lokaya Saha Lokayo’ in collaboration with TV Derana will take flight at the Galle Face Green today (19).

The annual event that attracts kite enthusiasts from across the globe will host a multinational group of contestants from Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, China, India, Taiwan, Singapore, Norway and other countries.

Nearly 3000 both local and foreign contestants have signed up to participate in this year’s contest.

The festival will commence at 1p this afternoon and there will be grand musical show attended by superstars following the competition.