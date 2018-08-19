Hotel in Anamaduwa attacked by a group of thugs

A restaurant in Andigama, Anamaduwa has been attacked by a grouped of thugs at around 10 pm last night (18), stated the Anamaduwa Police.

The owner of the restaurant, Jayana Kumara, says that the damages caused by the attack estimates up to nearly Rs 2 million.

CCTV footage shows that a group of 4 people who had arrived in a motor cycle crashing the restaurant using swords and batons.

The leader of the gang who attacked the shop is an infamous moonshine (kasippu) trafficker of the area and according to the hotel owner, the reason behind this attack is a previous conflict when the said gang leader had eaten at the hotel without paying.

While the leader has been identified as a person under the protection of a politician in the area, other suspects of the incident have not been arrested as of yet.

Anamaduwa Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.