Gotabhaya congratulates Imran khan via twitter

Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had conveyed his well wishes to the new Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on his election to office.

He had posted a twitter message on his twitter account, last morning (18).

Rajapaksa had stated that Khan is an inspiration, not only for Pakistan, but also for South Asia and the entire world. He had also stated that new Premier had proved to the world that professionalism can triumph.

The complete message is as follows:

“You’ve inspired and empowered Pakistan, South Asia, and the entire world and proven that professionalism can triumph. All the very best, Hon. Prime Minister Imran Khan.”