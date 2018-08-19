There is Rs 900 million in Wildlife Dept. accounts  Fonseka

Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says that he will take measures to strengthen the Wildlife Department in the coming years.

He stated this addressing an event held in Seruwila.

Most wildlife damage occurs in Hambantota where leaders of the country are and wildlife officials of the area cannot perform their duty due the pressure from the traffickers, according to the Minister.

The Wildlife Department is currently weak and he will properly reorganize it within the coming 2 years, says Fonseka.

Although the Wildlife Department has enough funds, there is a lack of human and other resources, points out the Minister.

There is an amount of Rs 900 million in accounts under the department, however, thaey are just laying there without being used, further said Fonseka.