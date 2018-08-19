Train fares hiked for the first time in 10 years

Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has decided to increase the train fares with effect from 1st of October.

Ministry Secretary G. S. Vithanage said that the relevant gazette will be published in the near future.

According to the new fare amendment, train fares will be increased by 15% and the Cabinet has been informed of the amendment, says Vithanage.

However, the minimum train fare of Rs 10 will not be changed by this amendment, stated the Ministry.

This is the first train fare revision since 2008, according to the Railway Department.