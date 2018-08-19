Gazette reducing price of 25 drugs published in 2 weeks  Rajitha

Gazette reducing price of 25 drugs published in 2 weeks  Rajitha

August 19, 2018   04:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The gazette for reducing the prices of 25 drugs and medical equipment will be published within the next two weeks, says the Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The Minister points out that 10 medicines used for cancer are also included within those drugs.

Minister stated this attending a meeting held at the Ministry of Health.

The government has taken measures to reduce the price of certain drugs used for cancer and until the current government came to power, the Health Ministry had paid medicine manufacturing companies while calling it free health service, he further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories