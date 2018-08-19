Gazette reducing price of 25 drugs published in 2 weeks  Rajitha

The gazette for reducing the prices of 25 drugs and medical equipment will be published within the next two weeks, says the Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The Minister points out that 10 medicines used for cancer are also included within those drugs.

Minister stated this attending a meeting held at the Ministry of Health.

The government has taken measures to reduce the price of certain drugs used for cancer and until the current government came to power, the Health Ministry had paid medicine manufacturing companies while calling it free health service, he further said.