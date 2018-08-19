Ranil saved Wimal from imprisonment  Range Bandara

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has helped MP Wimal Weerawansa to avoid imprisonment, says State Minister Palitha Range Bandara.

He points out that use of fake passports is an offense punishable by imprisonment.

Under to the law brought by Prof. G. L. Peiris previously, the offender cannot be bailed out and should serve prison time until the relevant court case concludes, according to Range Bandara.

However, only MP Weerawansa didn’t have to go through that, he said.

He stated this to the media attending an event held at Sirambiadiya area in Anamaduwa, Puttalam.