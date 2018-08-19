Ranil saved Wimal from imprisonment  Range Bandara

Ranil saved Wimal from imprisonment  Range Bandara

August 19, 2018   05:05 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has helped MP Wimal Weerawansa to avoid imprisonment, says State Minister Palitha Range Bandara.

He points out that use of fake passports is an offense punishable by imprisonment.

Under to the law brought by Prof. G. L. Peiris previously, the offender cannot be bailed out and should serve prison time until the relevant court case concludes, according to Range Bandara.

However, only MP Weerawansa didn’t have to go through that, he said.

He stated this to the media attending an event held at Sirambiadiya area in Anamaduwa, Puttalam.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories