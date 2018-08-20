Some hasnt realized govt.s work for democracy  PM

August 19, 2018   11:35 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that although the government has worked to bring about democracy, it has not yet been understood by some.

Prime Minister stated this attending an event held in Kegalle, today (19).

As the Yahapalana government celebrated their 3rd Anniversary, 1364 persons were awarded title deeds for lands at ceremony held in Kegalle this evening.

This was done under the patronage of Prime Minister Wickremesinghe.

