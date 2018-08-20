Strong wind and rain to subside from tonight

-

Windy and showery condition is expected to reduce gradually over the island from tonight, according to the Meteorological Department.

Several spells of showers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Light showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds of speed up to 50-60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in Central, North-western, North-central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Badulla and Batticaloa districts.

SEA AREAS

Wind speed is still high over the sea areas around the island and is expected to reduce to some extent from tonight.

Light showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in direction.

Wind speed in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Batticaloa will be 40-50 kmph. These sea areas will be rough and can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph.

Wind speed in the other sea areas will be 30-40 kmph. These sea areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times.

Meteorological Department requests naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.