Tamil extremists make statements for political needs - Amaraweera

Tamil extremists make statements for political needs - Amaraweera

August 20, 2018   09:37 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Necessary steps have already been implemented to prevent the resurgence of terrorism in the country, says the Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera.

Tamil extremists are making various statements to fulfill their political necessities, added the Minister joining a public meeting held in Hambantota.

Meanwhile, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran says that the hope of Tamil community is to live in an unsegregated country.

He stated this at a public meeting in Ratnapura area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories