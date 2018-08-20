Tamil extremists make statements for political needs - Amaraweera

Necessary steps have already been implemented to prevent the resurgence of terrorism in the country, says the Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera.

Tamil extremists are making various statements to fulfill their political necessities, added the Minister joining a public meeting held in Hambantota.

Meanwhile, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran says that the hope of Tamil community is to live in an unsegregated country.

He stated this at a public meeting in Ratnapura area.