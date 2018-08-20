Police Commission calls for explanation from IGP

August 20, 2018   10:59 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The National Police Commission (NPC) has called for an explanation from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara regarding the failure to carry out the recommendations set by the NPC.

Accordingly, the NPC has submitted a letter to the IGP following its meeting held last Thursday (16).

The said letter, reportedly, contains 06 points including failure to implement promotions.

Responding to a query by Ada Derana, a senior officer of the NPC stated that the commission has informed the IGP to render a written explanation pertaining to this.

