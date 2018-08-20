Death of drowned youth deemed suspicious by police

A 17 year old young male have died, last evening (19) by drowning in the Diwul Weva in Galenbindunawewa.

He had been then admitted to the Galenbindunawewa General Hospital; however, he had already passed away upon admittance, according to hospital sources.

Reportedly, the deceased who was from from Bokkawala, Kandy, had been residing at a relative’s house in Getalawa, Galenbindunuwewa.

Police considers the death to be suspicious due to several wounds found on the victim’s body.

Accordingly, the body is placed at the Anuradhapura General Hospital and the post mortem will be conducted today (20).

Galenbindunuwewa Police are conducting further investigations.