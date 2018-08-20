Death of drowned youth deemed suspicious by police

Death of drowned youth deemed suspicious by police

August 20, 2018   12:04 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A 17 year old young male have died, last evening (19) by drowning in the Diwul Weva in Galenbindunawewa.

He had been then admitted to the Galenbindunawewa General Hospital; however, he had already passed away upon admittance, according to hospital sources.

Reportedly, the deceased who was from from Bokkawala, Kandy, had been residing at a relative’s house in Getalawa, Galenbindunuwewa.

Police considers the death to be suspicious due to several wounds found on the victim’s body.

Accordingly, the body is placed at the Anuradhapura General Hospital and the post mortem will be conducted today (20).

Galenbindunuwewa Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories