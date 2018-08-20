Sathosa branch in Neluwa robbed

The Co-operative Wholesale Establishment (Sathosa) branch in Neluwa, located in front of the bus stand, has been robbed last night (19), said Ada Derana reporter.

Although the thieves have made an attempt to break open the store’s safe to take money, they had only taken substantial goods from the store, said the police.

Reportedly, a special operation has been launched to identify the suspects using the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the town.

Neluwa police is conducting further investigations regarding the heist.