Sathosa branch in Neluwa robbed

Sathosa branch in Neluwa robbed

August 20, 2018   03:10 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Co-operative Wholesale Establishment (Sathosa) branch in Neluwa, located in front of the bus stand, has been robbed last night (19), said Ada Derana reporter. 

Although the thieves have made an attempt to break open the store’s safe to take money, they had only taken substantial goods from the store, said the police.

Reportedly, a special operation has been launched to identify the suspects using the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the town.

Neluwa police is conducting further investigations regarding the heist.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories