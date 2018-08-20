Special train services to Kandy for Esala Perahera

Sri Lanka Railways has planned to commence special train services for the Esala Perahera of Temple of the Tooth Relic, Kandy.

Accordingly, several special trains are scheduled to commute between Colombo Fort to Kandy from August 21 to August 25.

One train will depart from Colombo Fort at 09.50 a.m. and reach Kandy by 01.15 p.m., and two other special trains are scheduled to commute from Kandy at 11.45 a.m. to Colombo Fort and Nawalapitiya.

Two more trains are to depart from Colombo Fort at 07.05 a.m. and Kandy at 07 p.m. on August 26, stated Sri Lanka Railways.