Although the government is not afraid of strikes, it has given the freedom to hold them, says Minister of Justice & Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale.

She mentioned this addressing an event held in Balangoda area.

She says that it should not be forgotten that all these development projects are done by state funds.

However there are so many strikes in the country today, she added.

Although they learned from taxpayer’s money, they strike to reduce taxes forgetting that they owe to the country, says the Minister.

Income of a country depends on the taxes, however we have gotten used to get loan aids, she said.

We have allowed the public to have the freedom to strike and we have no intention of shooting them or harming them in any way, said the Minister.

According to Atukorale, despite having many resources, we are trying to live off loan aids.

State funds aren’t Prime Minister’s or the President’s money; they are our money, said Minister Atukorale.

This isn’t an era where tax payers money are robbed and she will challenge anyone on that these 3 years have done a lot more work than the previous 20 years, she further said.