Interest-free loans to reimburse boat owners of Manampitiya incident

The government has decided to render interest-free loans of Rs 50,000 for the owners of the boats that had been torched in Manampitiya, Polonnaruwa.

Twenty-five boats, used for sand mining activities in Mahaweli River, had been torched and destroyed by a group of people on August 15.

Reportedly, 9 boats belonging to a private company and 6 boats belonging to tipper truck owners were among the destroyed property.

Moreover, nearly 500 laborers, engaged in sand mining activities in the area, had been affected by the incident.

This reimbursement will be provided before next Wednesday (29) to the victims, as interest-free loans to be paid over 12 installments, mentioned the Chairman of Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) Asela Iddawela to Ada Derana.

He added that an insurance policy will be introduced for boats in the future and security will be provided for the boats using technical methods.

Polonnaruwa police is carrying out further investigations to apprehend the suspects in connection with the incident.