Clashes at Welikada Prison: 11 injured and 52 inmates transferred

Eight prison officers and 3 female inmates have been injured in a clash at Welikada Prison, stated the Prisons Department.

Fifty-two inmates have been transferred to other prisons as the situation remains tense.

A group of female inmates at Welikada prison had commenced a protest on top of the roof of Welikada Prison today (20).

The protest was against the transfer of several inmates, who were involved in drug trafficking, to other prisons.

However, during the protest, a tense situation had arisen between the inmates and the officers at Welikada Prison.

The injured officers and inmates have been sent for immediate treatment, according to a spokesperson of the Prisons Ministry.