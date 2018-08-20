Rtd. Major General Karunasekara further remanded

Former Director of Military Intelligence and Chief of Staff of the Army, Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara, has been further remanded until August 27th.

He was arrested by the CID on April 06 this year, in connection with the abduction and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008 May 22 at Dehiwala.

The case was taken up before Additional Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama today (20), at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.