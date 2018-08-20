Largest auditorium of a Sri Lankan University declared open this month

-

The Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium in University of Ruhuna, the largest auditorium of a Sri Lankan University, will be declared open this August.

Government of India, at the request of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Higher Education completely funded the construction of this state of art memorial auditorium worth Rs 265 million.

This project was a part of the ongoing development partnership between both the countries in the field of higher education.

The Memorandum of Understanding regarding this project was signed between the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka on March 17, 2016. And the contract for the construction of the Auditorium was awarded to Link Engineering (Pvt.) Limited in March 2016.

Construction of the auditorium commenced in July 2016 with laying of the foundation by the, High Commissioner of India Y. K. Sinha.

Constructed in an area of about 3000 square meters, while capturing the unique architectural model of the Ruhuna University, the Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium boasts of well equipped theatre facilities with 1500 seating capacity.

Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium will reflect the close cultural links that bind India and Sri Lanka. It will facilitate hosting of national and international aesthetic events, conventions, conferences as well as training programs.

The Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Auditorium will be declared open under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena this August.