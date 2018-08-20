Delimitation report is an orphaned child  Gammanpila

When it was time to dissolve three provincial councils, a divisional system was introduced to postpone the elections, claims the Leader of Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) MP Udaya Gammanpila.

He stated this today (20) joining a press conference held in Colombo.

However, the UNP and JVP, who initially proposed the divisional system, now claim that they are opposed to it, said the MP. Hence the delimitation report on divisional system has become an orphaned child, says MP Gammanpila.

The current government has imposed taxes upon taxes on the public and breathing is the only thisng that has not been taxed yet, he further stated.

Meanwhile, the debate on the divisional system is scheduled to be taken up at the parliament on August 24.