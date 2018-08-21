Japanese defense minister arrives in Sri Lanka

-

Defense Minister of Japan, Mr. Itsunori Onodera, arrived in Sri Lanka for an official state visit. This marks the first-ever trip by a Japanese defense minister to the country.

Onodera, who was in India prior to arriving in the island last night, is scheduled to leave on August 22, 2018.



During his stay, Minister Onodera will hold Japan-Sri Lanka Defense Minister consultations with State Minister of Defense, Ruwan Wijewardene, as well as call on Sri Lankan Government top leaders. He is also planning to have field visits outside Colombo.

The Defense Minister will meet with President Maithripala Sirisena on Japanese assistance to the navy.



The Embassy of Japan said it expects that this visit would help further consolidate the “Comprehensive Partnership” between Japan and Sri Lanka.

Onodera plans to visit Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, which is under a 99-year lease to a Chinese operator.

Beijing has expanded its influence in the Indian Ocean area as part of its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative -- a trend Japan hopes to curb through greater security cooperation in the region.

-Agencies