Five monks further remanded over ragging incident

August 21, 2018   09:33 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Five Buddhist monks, who were second year students at the Faculty of Humanities in University of Ruhuna, have been further remanded over a case of ragging at the Bhikkhu Hostel in Eliya-Kanda area in Matara.

The monks, charged under the Ragging Act, were produced before the Matara Chief Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeewani Pathirana yesterday (20) and ordered to be further remanded until November 3.

The incident had taken place on July 18 and the student monk, who had fell victim to the ragging by the senior monks, has halted his higher education as of now, said Matara police.

