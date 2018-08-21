Military camps in north affect peoples lives - Wigneswaran

A discussion has been held between the Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran and a group of European representatives, who are currently on a diplomatic visit to Sri Lanka to look into the prevailing situation in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

The lives of people have been affected by the military camps in Northern and Eastern provinces, the Chief Minister has stated at the discussion.

The government has settled Sinhalese people from South in Northern areas by giving fake promises to provide water from the Mahaweli River to the Northern Province. However, it has not taken any steps to implement the promises given, he also mentioned to the European representatives.

The government continues to settle people from South in the North, but even the Good Governance government has not done any justice to the communities in the North, he charged.

Former LTTE members have been made espionage agents of the government under the rehabilitation program, and the government is releasing them on the promise of providing support for the state military forces, the Chief Minister claims.

Wigneswaran said that the current status of the Northern Province and the lives of its people were further discussed with the EU representatives.

It was reported that nearly 40 representatives from several European countries had participated in the discussion.