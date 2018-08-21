Bail plea of former Import & Export Controller rejected

Bail plea of the former Import and Export Controller of the Import and Export Department who was arrested for accepting a bribe has been rejected by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

When the case was taken up today (21) by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake stated that there are no specific reason to grant bail and ordered the suspect to be further remanded till 04th September.

He also ordered the Bribery Commission to produce a progress report on the said date.

The former Import and Export Controller, Mahagamage Gamini, had allegedly requested a bribe of Rs 200,000 from a businessman in Weligama to provide a report containing recommendations necessary to bring down two vehicles from Japan which are around 10 years old through legal channels.

He was arrested by officials of the Bribery Commission while accepting the bribe in the Thalawathugoda area.