The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested 8 persons, early this morning (21) in connection with organized crimes.

The arrested suspects are in the ages of 30 to 45 and are residents of Welikanda, Kataragama and Kandy areas.

Reportedly, the arrest has been made near Bahirawakanda in Pushpadana Mawatha, Kandy.

Investigations on the suspects have already begun according to the police.