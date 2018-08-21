Special High Court declared open at Hulftsdorp

August 21, 2018   11:54 am

Sri Lanka’s first Special High Court was officially declared open today (21) at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex in Colombo 12 by Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Athukorale.

The building was ceremonially declared open this morning and will house one of the three Special High Courts, that are being set up to expedite cases of large scale corruption and financial crimes.

The permanent High Court-at-Bar will hear cases daily involving money laundering, bribery and large financial crimes, dishonest misappropriation of property, and criminal breach of trust by public servants.

The court had already commenced the hearing of new cases from July 15.

The authorities are scheduled to establish the two other High Courts as well.

 

