Sri Lanka’s 30-year war would have not ended if the country’s war heroes had not sacrificed their lives, says the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

He stated this last evening (20), joining an event to declare open a state-of-the-art War Hero monument at the Mechanized Infantry Regiment (MIR) Regimental Headquarters, Dambulla.

The Commander added that other regiments are working with proper understanding to defend the unitary status of the country.

Thousands of valuable lives of personnel of Sri Lanka’s Tri-Forces, Police and Civil Security Force had to be sacrificed to protect the unitary and the lives of people during the operation which led to eradicate terrorism from the country, and it was a selfless operation, the Lieutenant General stated.

He emphasized that, even today, the war heroes are not able to experience the freedom that was obtained by risking and sacrificing their lives.

The monument was erected to immortalize 1380 of the fallen War Heroes of the Mechanized Infantry Regiment. Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest, at the invitation of MIR Colonel Commandant, Major General Kumudu Perera.

Commemorating the fallen soldiers, their family members paid respect to the monument and every individual, who contributed to establish the monument, were honoured with commemorative plaques at this event.