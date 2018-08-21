Ward Place closed due to students protest

August 21, 2018   02:34 pm

Ward Place in Colombo has been closed for traffic from Town Hall due to a protest by university students, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) organised the protest march in Colombo today (21), demanding solutions for the issues of South Eastern University students.

The agitation is also against the recent statements of the Minister of Higher Education Wijedasa Rajapakse, according to the IUSF Convener Lahiru Weerasekera.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today allowed university students to hold their protest without inconveniencing the public, after a court order was sought by Fort Police.

The protesting students were also barred from entering any public institutions.

