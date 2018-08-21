Japan to assist in developing Sri Lankan maritime security

-

Attention has been drawn to further strengthening the maritime security cooperation between Japan and Sri Lanka, stated President’s Media Division.

This was disclosed during the meeting between Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera, who is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, and President Maithripala Sirisena held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (21).

This is the first time that a Japanese Defense Minister is visiting the country, and the Minister was warmly welcomed by the President.

During the meeting it was also reviewed the progress of the implementation of the agreements entered during President Sirisena’s recent visit to Japan and further discussed the ways to develop defense cooperation between the two countries while expanding the relationship between Japan and Sri Lanka.

A special attention will be given towards strengthening the defense cooperation encompassing maritime security.

As a result of the discussions held between President Maithripala Sirisena and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Japanese Government took steps to provide two patrol boats for the Sri Lankan Costal Guards costing Rs.1.8 billion. The President expressed his thanks to the Minister of Defense.

President Sirisena said he was happy that Japanese Minister of Defense, during his two day visit will be travelling to Hambantota and Trincomalee ports and added that the cooperation between the two countries will be strengthened through the programs conducted between two countries regarding coastal security.