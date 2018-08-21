-

At a special function held yesterday (20), President Maithripala Sirisena paid obeisance to the Chief incumbent of Dediyawela Sri Dhammrama Piiriven Vihara, Chief of Sanhga of Benthara Vihara sector, retired Senior Lecturer Ven. Dediyawela Thilakasiri Thera who was appointed as the Anunayaka of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dhamma Maha Sangha Sabha.

Taking into consideration the great service done by Ven. Dediyawela Thilakasiri Thera in terms of Buddhist discipline and society by hoding the position of Chief Incumbent of several Viharas, the Kotte Sri Klayani Samagri Sangha Sabha has presented this title for the Thero, stated the President’s Media Division.

The newly-constructed Dhamma hall of the Vihara was also presented to the Sangha by the President.

Later, the President joined the Anunayake Thero Felicitation Ceremony and he also offered the Vijinipatha (a traditional fan) to the newly appointed Anunayaka Thera.

Ven. Professor Kotapitiye Rahula Thero, attending the event, commented on the sentence slated on Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnasara Thero by the court.

He said that President Sirisena should use his presidential powers and reconsider the sentence of Gnanasara Thero.

Thero says that a curbing of Buddhist monks, who sacrifice their lives for protection of the country, is going on.

Previous president have pardoned various convicted criminals, pointed out the Thero.