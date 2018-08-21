Principal charged with molesting school girl remanded

The principal of a school located in Kotawehera has been remanded until August 30 after he was arrested for allegedly molesting a school girl.

He was ordered remanded after being produced before Nikaweratiya Magistrate W.S.M.L. Dasanayake.

The suspect, a 46-year-old unmarried man, had served as the principal of a school in Kotawehera while the victim is a 14-year-old school girl who has been studying in a nearby school.

The police say that it was confirmed that the suspect has gone to the victim’s house on August 17, at a time her parents had not been there, and when she was fetching the glass of water that the suspect asked her for, he has molested her.

The school girl has testified to the police that the suspect had been reeking of alcohol when he arrived at her place.

Reportedly, in a previous situation, when the victim was returning home from school with her friend, the suspect had attempted to force one of the girls to climb on to his motorcycle.

The police are conducting further investigations to probe if the said principal had engaged in similar activities previously.

The victimized girl has been sent to the judicial medical officer at Nikaweratiya Base Hospital for a medical examination and its reports are to be produced at court at the next hearing of the case.