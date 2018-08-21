Woman injured in shooting during bank robbery in Gandara

-

A gang of robbers have stolen around Rs 300,000 in cash from a bank at Parawahera in Gandara.

Police said that four armed men with their faces covered had arrived on two motorcycles to carry out the robbery at around 3.10pm today (21).

Meanwhile a female customer at the bank was injured due to a shooting carried out by the gunmen during the robbery.

She has been admitted to the Matara Hospital for treatment.

Gandara Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.