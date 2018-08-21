Arrest of Inspector and two Constables over robbery a mistake Police
August 21, 2018 08:45 pm
Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara says that an Inspector and two Constables were mistakenly arrested in connection with a robbery in Kalutara.
The Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrested an Inspector and two Constables attached to the Panadura Division Anti-Vice Unit this morning (21).
The arrests were made by the STF near the Kalutara Bridge during an operation, it was reported.
They were arrested on suspicion over a robbery in Kalutara and handed over to the Organized Crimes Prevention Division.