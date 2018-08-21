Arrest of Inspector and two Constables over robbery a mistake  Police

Arrest of Inspector and two Constables over robbery a mistake  Police

August 21, 2018   08:45 pm

-

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara says that an Inspector and two Constables were mistakenly arrested in connection with a robbery in Kalutara. 

The Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrested an Inspector and two Constables attached to the Panadura Division Anti-Vice Unit this morning (21). 

The arrests were made by the STF near the Kalutara Bridge during an operation, it was reported. 

They were arrested on suspicion over a robbery in Kalutara and handed over to the Organized Crimes Prevention Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories