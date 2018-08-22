New act for three-wheeler regulation wont affect existing drivers  Dy. Minister

August 22, 2018   08:48 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The proposed act for the regulation of three-wheeler will not affect the existing three-wheeler drivers, stated Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ashok Abeysinghe.

The law that the driver should be more than 35 years of age to drive three-wheelers will only be effective once the Three-wheeler regulation authority is established, he said.

However, it was reported that the Cabinet paper presented by the Minister might be rejected by the Cabinet.

