New act for three-wheeler regulation wont affect existing drivers Dy. Minister
August 22, 2018 08:48 am
The proposed act for the regulation of three-wheeler will not affect the existing three-wheeler drivers, stated Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ashok Abeysinghe.
The law that the driver should be more than 35 years of age to drive three-wheelers will only be effective once the Three-wheeler regulation authority is established, he said.
However, it was reported that the Cabinet paper presented by the Minister might be rejected by the Cabinet.