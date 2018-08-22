Person transporting Kerala Cannabis arrested at Vavuniya

August 22, 2018   09:07 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person was arrested yesterday (21) while transporting 2 kg of Kerala Cannabis, stated the Vavuniya Police.

Based on a tip-off received by the Vavuniya Police, the arrest was made when the said person was transporting the cannabis from Vavuniya to Kebithigollewa in the bus.

The suspect is a 28 year old living in Kebithigollewa in Anuradhapura, according to the Police and he will be produced at the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (22).

Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations on the matter. 

