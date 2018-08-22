Hajj provides with necessary inspiration for a charitable life  PM

-

Prime Minister conveys his wishes for the Muslim community celebrating Eid-al Adha stating that Hajj provides the world with inspiration necessary for a leading a charitable life.

He also requests Sri Lankans to be united as a nation to ensure a better future for the country.

The complete Hajj message of the Prime Minister is as follows:

“Hajj pilgrimage is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam, which should be performed by all Muslims, who are physically and financially capable, at least once in their lifetime.

Hajj marks the end of the period during which Muslims across the globe journey to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to reassure their faith in God. The expenses for the journey will be borne from what they earned through labour.

The Hajj is a religious festival where the pilgrims from all walks of life come together and pray for world peace. The message of equality and unity that they send to the world is important to all nations.

Muslims also commemorate the offer made by the Prophet Ibrahimto sacrifice the life of his son, the Prophet Ismail, to God, during this festival. Hajj provides the entire world with the inspiration necessary for leading a life of charity in order to develop peace and collaboration among us.

The festival demonstrates the importance of unity and commitment in guiding the world to achieve long lasting peace. Similarly, in Sri Lanka, we must be united as a nation to ensure a better future for our country.

I wish all Muslims who come together for Hajj and all those who will be celebrating Eid-al Adha peace and prosperity!”