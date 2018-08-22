T. Raviharan and 6 others ordered to appear before court

T. Raviharan and 6 others ordered to appear before court

August 22, 2018   10:06 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Northern Provincial Council member T. Raviharan and six others, charged for allegedly causing damage to public property, have been ordered to reappear before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court on October 30.

The case was filed against seven individuals including T. Raviharan for allegedly causing damages to properties at Mullaitivu Fisheries Inspector’s Office, during a protest conducted by fisheries trade unions on August 02.

Accordingly, Mullaitivu Magistrate has issued the order when the case was taken up for hearing yesterday (21).

Mullaitivu police had produced the councilor before the court previously for the same case; however the suspects had been released on bail.

The said protest was led by the Provincial Councilor T. Raviharan and a group of people, regarding several demands including disallowing fishermen from other districts to engage in fishing activities in Mullaitivu district and halting the use of prohibited fishing gear.

Reportedly, the individuals had behaved in an unruly manner during the protest.

Mullaitivu police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories