T. Raviharan and 6 others ordered to appear before court

Northern Provincial Council member T. Raviharan and six others, charged for allegedly causing damage to public property, have been ordered to reappear before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court on October 30.

The case was filed against seven individuals including T. Raviharan for allegedly causing damages to properties at Mullaitivu Fisheries Inspector’s Office, during a protest conducted by fisheries trade unions on August 02.

Accordingly, Mullaitivu Magistrate has issued the order when the case was taken up for hearing yesterday (21).

Mullaitivu police had produced the councilor before the court previously for the same case; however the suspects had been released on bail.

The said protest was led by the Provincial Councilor T. Raviharan and a group of people, regarding several demands including disallowing fishermen from other districts to engage in fishing activities in Mullaitivu district and halting the use of prohibited fishing gear.

Reportedly, the individuals had behaved in an unruly manner during the protest.

Mullaitivu police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.