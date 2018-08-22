Commission to probe govt. salary structures gazetted

Commission to probe govt. salary structures gazetted

August 22, 2018   11:40 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The commission to investigate the salary structures within government service sector has been gazetted under the orders of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Reportedly, S. Ranugge has been appointed as the chairman of the commission.

K.L.L. Wijeratne, T.P. Kollure, C.P. Siriwardhana, Sudarma Karunaratne, Janaka Sugathadasa, Dharani S. Wijethilake, Lalith R. De Silva, G.S. Edirisingha, A.R. Deshapriya, B.P.P.S Abeygunawardhane, Dr. Palitha Abeykoon, P. Thangamayil, S.D Jayakodi and M.C. Wickramasekara have been appointed as the members of the commission.

