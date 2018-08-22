The body of late Chandra Tudor Rajapaksa has been taken to the ancestral home of Rajapaksa family in Medamulana this morning (22) from Jayasiri Florist hall in Tangalle.

Chandra Tudor Rajapaksa, a younger brother of the former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, passed away yesterday (21) while receiving medical treatments at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Tangalle Base Hospital.

Reportedly, politicians and many others have arrived at the Medamulana Rajapaksa house to pay their respects.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on August 25 at 2 p.m. at the family cemetery.