Five persons arrested with heroin

Five persons including three women have been arrested in several areas for the possession of heroin, stated the police.

They have been arrested in Wellawatte, Ja-Ela and Slave Island according to the Police.

Wellawatte Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit had arrested a 41 year old at Wekanda Road in Slave Island with 25 g 180 mg of heroin.

On a several raids conducted in Ja-Ela two women aged 25 and 40 and a 38 year old man have been arrested for the possession of over 17 g of heroin.

Police have arrested 23 year old woman in Keselwatte and seized 3 g 100 mg heroin found on her.

The arrested suspects will be presented at Negombo, Fort and Maligakanda Magistrate’s Courts.