Five persons arrested with heroin

August 22, 2018   01:01 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Five persons including three women have been arrested in several areas for the possession of heroin, stated the police.

They have been arrested in Wellawatte, Ja-Ela and Slave Island according to the Police.

Wellawatte Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit had arrested a 41 year old at Wekanda Road in Slave Island with 25 g 180 mg of heroin.

On a several raids conducted in Ja-Ela two women aged 25 and 40 and a 38 year old man have been arrested for the possession of over 17 g of heroin.

Police have arrested 23 year old woman in Keselwatte and seized 3 g 100 mg heroin found on her.

The arrested suspects will be presented at Negombo, Fort and Maligakanda Magistrate’s Courts.

