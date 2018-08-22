New trilingual school to be established in Colombo
August 22, 2018 01:12 pm
A new national school that provides trilingual education for student of all ethnicities has been proposed to be established in the Colombo district.
Accordingly, the Cabinet approval has been granted to establish this new mixed trilingual school in Wellawatte area with an investment of Rs 900 million.
Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has submitted this proposal in order to obtain necessary facilities to this new school.