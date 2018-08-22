Railway trade unions to hold discussions with President

August 22, 2018   01:31 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A decisive discussion with the President, regarding the salary issues in railway services, is scheduled to be held tomorrow (23), says the Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU).

Representatives from 06 railway trade unions belonging to the Railway Supervisory Management Service, who had engaged in the strike action that was launched recently, will participate at the discussion, said the LEOU Secretary Indika Dodangoda.

Reportedly, the Minister of Finance and the Chairman of the Salaries Commission are also to join the discussion.

