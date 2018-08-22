Politicking is not suitable for monks  Abayathissa Thero

August 22, 2018   02:19 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Conducting politics with laymen is unsuitable for Buddhist monks, stated Medagoda Abayathissa Thero attending an event.

Deterioration of the power and respect of the monks’ has led to direct insults of politicians, he pointed out.

Omalpe Sobitha Thero recently made a statement at an event held in BMICH and a leader of the country called inquired about it on the spot and stated that it was untrue, said Abayathissa Thero.

Whether it was true or false, they should have mentioned it in a more disciplined manner, says the Thero.

Both Prime Minister’s and MP Wimal Weerawansa’s statements are false, the Thero further said.

