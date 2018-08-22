Cant elect a president if there are too many candidates  Duminda

August 22, 2018   03:42 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

If all parties put forward their own candidate to contest at the upcoming Presidential election, electing a Present could impossible, says Minister Duminda Dissanayake.

He expressed these views at a public rally held in Anuradhapura.

If candidates from every party contests at the election, the winner will have to get 50% of the votes and one more vote; this would create many issues in the election, points out the Minister.

Certain individuals who criticized Mahinda Rajapaksa, even more than him, are now acting loyally with the former President, said Dissanayake.

