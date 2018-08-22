Indian fishermen arrested for fishing in SL waters remanded

Eight Indian fishermen, arrested for engaging in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan territorial waters, have been remanded until September 03 by Puttalam District Judge and Magistrate Indrajith Buddhadasa.

The fishermen have been arrested yesterday (21), along with a trawler, by a naval ship attached to the Western Naval Command in the seas located 16 nautical miles off Arippu area, according to the Navy sources.

Subsequently, the arrested fishermen have been brought to the naval base SLNS Vijaya along with the trawler and the examined for a medical test before they were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Puttalam for onward action.

The suspects were then handed over to Kalpitiya police by the Fisheries officers and after being produced before the court today (22), they were ordered to be remanded until September 03, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspects have been identified as Indian nationals named, Antony Raj, Nasaran Wilfrey, Vimalan Robiston, Piyas Rames, Yasiki Muttu, Chansan Arogyaraj, Sandana Kumar Munissami and Vijaya Balan, aged 18, 30, 35 and 55 years.

The seized trawler is currently in the custody of naval officers, said Ada Derana reporter.

The seized fishing gear and stock of fish weighing nearly 300 kg, which had been in possession of the fishermen at the time of the arrest, have been handed over to the Fisheries officers.