Japanese Minister of Defense visits Eastern Naval Command

-

The Japanese Minister of Defense Mr Itsunori Onodera, who is on a two-day official tour to Sri Lanka, has paid a visit to the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters today (22), stated Sri Lanka Navy.

On his arrival, the minister was accorded a guard of honour with naval traditions and he was warmly received by the Commander Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe.

Later on, a presentation on the structural organization of Eastern Naval Command and Navy’s role was conducted by the Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area Commodore Nandana Jayarathna, to educate the Japanese Minister.



The Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka Mr.Kenichi Sugunuma, Defense Advisor to the Japanese embassy Captain Atsuhiro Morore, representatives of the Japanese government and a host of Department heads attached to the Eastern Naval Command were also present on this occasion.

A mango sapling was also planted in the Naval Dockyard by the minister in memory of his visit.

Further, the minister paid an inspection visit onboard the JMSDF “Ikazuchi”, which had arrived at the island on the last 20th on an acquaintance tour, and there he addressed the Mission Officer Captain Royoko Isuma, Commanding Officer and the other officers.

With this ship’s visit, the minister’s tour into ENA came to a close.